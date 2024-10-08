Coach Prime warns players before K-State: "No way we're putting a fool on the field"
As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for their highly anticipated matchup against the No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats, head coach Deion Sanders has made it clear that the team must excel both on and off the field.
Sanders, known for his high standards and accountability, began the week by praising his players for a strong start to their preparation. "We had a really, really good practice," he said via Well Off Media, setting a positive tone. However, Sanders quickly followed that with a stern reminder about the importance of academics in the program.
"Let's make sure we challenge each other to do what's right," Sanders told his team, making it clear that academic performance is non-negotiable when it comes to playing time. He emphasized that players who struggle in the classroom will not be given the opportunity to compete on the field.
"Those of you that are lacking in your education and academics, let's get that up, please," Sanders urged. "There's no way we're putting a fool on the field. That don't work. It's not going to happen. If you're going to be a fool in the classroom, you're going to be a fool out here."
The message comes at a crucial time as the Buffaloes look to rebound from previous setbacks and gear up for a tough test against Kansas State. Sanders’ approach reflects his commitment to developing well-rounded athletes who excel in all areas of life.
The focus on academics serves as both a motivator and a warning, ensuring that the Buffaloes understand the high expectations placed upon them as they prepare for a critical game that could impact their season significantly.