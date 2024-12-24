Coach Prime warns return flight will change if players don't 'handle business'
The Colorado Buffaloes are making headlines as they prepare to take on BYU in the Alamo Bowl, with head coach Deion Sanders ensuring the team travels in style — but with a catch. On Monday, the Buffaloes boarded a luxurious custom Rolls Royce plane, each player enjoying private, plush seating adorned with Colorado branding and the iconic slogan "I Believe." Deion Sanders Jr. showcased the experience via Well Off Media, playfully taunting fans by saying, "Your boys ain't riding on Rolls Royce planes. Catch up."
However, Coach Prime made it clear that luxury isn't guaranteed. If the Buffaloes don’t win their bowl game, they can expect a much less glamorous return trip. "If we don’t handle our business, we’ll be on Southwest on the way back," Sanders warned his players, reinforcing his philosophy of accountability and performance.
For Colorado, the Alamo Bowl signifies more than just another game. It marks the program’s first bowl appearance since 2020, a testament to Sanders' leadership and the resurgence of Buffaloes football. All of Colorado’s key players, including Heisman winner Travis Hunter and standout quarterback Shedeur Sanders, are expected to play, emphasizing the importance Sanders places on finishing the season strong.
Adding a touch of tradition and heartwarming community spirit, 100-year-old Colorado superfan Peggy Coppom, affectionately known as “Miss Peggy,” will be attending the game. Coppom has been a fixture at Buffaloes games for decades, missing only three home games since 1966. Coach Sanders even joked with reporters about her participation, saying, “I think she’s starting, as well.”
With the stakes high and the plane ride home on the line, the Buffaloes aim to bring their best performance to San Antonio, ensuring that their luxurious travel experience is both earned and extended.
Colorado enters the Alamo Bowl as a 4-point favorite against BYU. The matchup is a result of both teams finishing with 7-2 conference records, tying for second place in the Big 12 standings. Arizona State and Iowa State ultimately secured higher spots due to tiebreakers, leaving Colorado and BYU to face off in what promises to be a thrilling bowl game.