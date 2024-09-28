Colorado dealing with extreme weather at UCF with kickoff delayed
Colorado faces a unique challenge as they prepare to take on UCF in Orlando, where the aftermath of Hurricane Helene has left the area with extreme humidity and unstable weather.
The hurricane made landfall near Tallahassee in Florida's Big Bend region on Thursday night, causing widespread damage. Although the worst of the storm has passed, it has left behind conditions that are difficult to play in. The temperature for the game is expected to be in the mid-80s, but it's the intense humidity that will truly test the Colorado Buffaloes.
The kickoff, initially scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, has been delayed by 50 minutes to 4:20 p.m. ET, giving players a little more time to prepare for the expected thunderstorms, which may hit right around the start of the game.
Colorado comes into the matchup as the underdog, marking the first time they have ever faced UCF. UCF, accustomed to the Florida climate, may have an advantage when it comes to handling the extreme weather conditions.
The Buffs, on the other hand, are used to the dry, high-altitude climate of Boulder. Playing in the heavy, moisture-filled air could affect their stamina, especially late in the game when fatigue sets in. The coaching staff will likely emphasize hydration and rotating players more frequently to combat the exhausting conditions.
Beyond the weather, the game itself carries significant importance for Colorado as they look to make a statement against a strong UCF team. With the unpredictable Florida weather and a delayed kickoff, the Buffaloes will have to adapt quickly if they want to overcome both the elements and their opponent.