Colorado Football 2025 win total sparks controversy following release by FanDuel
Deion Sanders has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround for the Colorado Buffaloes, elevating them from a struggling program to a legitimate contender in just two seasons.
Following a dismal 1-11 record in 2022, the Buffaloes improved to 4-8 in 2023 before making a major leap to a 9-4 finish this past season. This transformation was driven by two generational talents—Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter—who played pivotal roles in the team’s resurgence. Shedeur, named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, established himself as a top quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, while Hunter etched his name in history as the first true two-way Heisman Trophy winner in decades.
With both stars departing for the NFL, the biggest question surrounding Colorado is whether they can sustain this success. Oddsmakers have set the Buffaloes’ win total at 6.5 for the 2025 season, igniting debate among fans and analysts. However, Coach Prime has been aggressive in reloading the roster, bringing in a historic recruiting class that could keep Colorado in the national spotlight.
The Buffaloes have signed 31 players from both high school (14) and the transfer portal (17), including a program-record 13 four- or five-star recruits. Headlining this group is five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, the fourth five-star recruit Sanders has landed, doubling the program’s total from the past 25 years. Additionally, the class features MaxPreps National Player of the Year Quentin Gibson and eight other four-star recruits.
Colorado also made key acquisitions via the transfer portal, with Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter and Alabama defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis—previously the top-ranked transfer—leading the group. The Buffaloes’ 2025 recruiting class currently ranks No. 23 nationally, marking the third consecutive top-25 class under Sanders.
Another advantage for Colorado is its favorable schedule, featuring seven home games and no consecutive road trips. This structure could help mitigate the impact of roster turnover and boost the team’s chances of exceeding expectations. While skeptics remain, Sanders has proven he can rebuild quickly through the transfer portal and high school recruiting. If the new talent gels, Colorado could once again surpass expectations and make another strong run in 2025.