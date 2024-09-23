Colorado Football's social media team wins the internet with Travis Hunter response
Week 4 of the 2024 college football season was filled with thrilling matchups, but none were more dramatic than Colorado’s 38-31 overtime victory over Baylor. The Buffaloes' win came in large part due to the heroics of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and star two-way player Travis Hunter.
As the game neared its conclusion, Colorado trailed by seven points with only two seconds left on the clock, facing a desperate situation at Baylor's 43-yard line. Sanders, known for his poise in critical moments, launched a Hail Mary into the endzone. Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester made a miraculous catch, tying the game and sending it into overtime.
In the extra period, Colorado took the lead with a touchdown on their first possession. Baylor, needing to respond, found themselves just two yards away from tying the game. On 1st-and-goal, running back Dominic Richardson attempted to punch it in. However, just before crossing the goal line, Hunter delivered a game-saving hit, forcing a fumble that ended the game.
The next day, Hunter posted on Instagram, sharing images of himself from the game. No caption was needed. Colorado's official football account summed it up with “HEISMAN.” Indeed, Hunter’s performance solidified his candidacy for college football's most prestigious award. Against Baylor, he not only contributed seven catches for 130 yards but also made the game-sealing defensive play.
Hunter’s stats through four game reflects his dominance on both sides of the ball. With this win, Colorado improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play, with a Week 5 showdown against UCF on the horizon.