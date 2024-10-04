Colorado linebacker addresses false report about entering transfer portal
Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown recently took to social media to address false rumors circulating about him entering the transfer portal. A report claimed that Brown, along with fellow linebacker Trevor Woods, was planning to redshirt the season and leave the team. Both players did not travel with the Buffaloes to Orlando for their last game, which led to speculation about their future with the team.
Brown swiftly shut down the rumors with a strong statement on his social media, writing, "Yall gotta be stopped. Bro, I don't even talk to the media for reasons like this. Completely FALSE!" His frustration was evident as he expressed disbelief over the fabricated report, clarifying that he had no intentions of leaving the program.
The speculation regarding Brown and Woods arose after they missed the trip to Orlando, sparking rumors that they were planning to preserve a year of eligibility. However, Brown’s firm denial puts the rumors to rest, as he has made it clear that these claims about the portal were completely baseless.
Brown, who transferred to Colorado from Jackson State along with head coach Deion Sanders, has not seen significant playing time this season. Despite the limited action, his commitment to the program remains intact. As a player who followed Coach Prime to Boulder, Brown is determined to stay the course and continue his development with the Buffaloes, even if his role has been limited thus far.
His response highlights the challenges athletes face when dealing with false narratives in the media, reinforcing the importance of verifying information before spreading rumors.