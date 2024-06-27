Colorado listed as top 10 offense in EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports officially released the list of top ten offenses for College Football 25 on Thursday. The Colorado Buffaloes will be featured as the 8th-best in the upcoming release on July 19. They were the only Big 12 unit at the top, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Not a huge surprise considering Shedeur Sanders comes into the 2024 season as one of the best QBs, along with Travis Hunter as a dynamic two-way player. Colorado also added a slew of weapons with one of the deepest receiver rooms in the country. The latest installment of their popular video game features Hunter on the cover with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards. The Longhorns made the list at No. 4, behind Georgia, Oregon, and Alabama in the top three. The SEC also owns half of the list.
Hunter comes into this season as the reigning Paul Hornung Award winner, which is given to the most versatile player in college football. He was a beast for the Buffaloes and lauded as a generational talent. At wide receiver, he compiled 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, the shut-down cornerback registered 30 tackles and three interceptions. Perhaps most impressive, Hunter played in over 1,000 snaps from scrimmage despite missing three-plus games due to an injury sustained against Colorado State.
EA Sports College Football returns this year after an 11-year layoff. The game is expected to be released July 19.