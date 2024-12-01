Colorado receives epic send-off concert by 2 Chainz on Senior Day
The Colorado Buffaloes ended their regular season in dominant fashion, delivering a resounding 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State on Senior Day. Ranked 25th nationally, the Buffaloes celebrated their upperclassmen in style, punctuated by a postgame locker room performance from rapper 2 Chainz, captured by Well Off Media. It was a fitting send-off for stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who capped their seasons with record-breaking performances.
For Travis Hunter, Black Friday became another highlight reel moment in a historic campaign. Hunter showcased his two-way dominance, catching 10 passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns while also contributing an interception and two pass breakups on defense. His performance made history: he became the first college football player since at least 1996 to record three receiving touchdowns and an interception in the same game. Additionally, it marked his fourth game this season with a touchdown and an interception, further cementing his Heisman candidacy.
Hunter’s season statistics are equally remarkable. He now holds Colorado’s single-season records for touchdown receptions (14), multi-receiving touchdown games (5), and 100-yard receiving games (7). His career totals at CU—149 receptions for 1,873 yards and 19 touchdowns—place him among the program’s all-time greats. With his time at Jackson State, Hunter surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards, an extraordinary milestone for the dynamic Junior.
Shedeur Sanders also delivered another masterpiece. Before the game, the Buffaloes’ quarterback received the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and he played like it. Sanders completed over 80% of his passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns, setting multiple single-season records, including passing yards (3,936), completions (338), and touchdown passes (35). His efficiency—74.4% completion rate and a 169.2 passer rating—puts him on pace to break his own CU records. Nationally, Sanders’ 14,000 career passing yards rank 15th all-time, while his 132 touchdowns place him tenth.
As Colorado awaits its Big 12 title fate, needing a Houston upset over No. 19 BYU, the Buffaloes can already celebrate a season defined by unprecedented individual achievements and a return to national prominence.