Colorado restaurant tries to sway five-star QB Julian "JuJu" Lewis on official visit
Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis has recently garnered attention beyond the football field. The Boulder, Colorado restaurant, The Sink, has honored him by naming a burger after him on the same day he began his official visit to the University of Colorado.
The "Juju's Precision Pass Burger" features a double patty with shredded lettuce, red onion, bacon, and A-1 aioli, celebrating Lewis’s recognition as the most accurate quarterback at this week's Elite 11 Finals.
The Sink has been a staple in the Boulder community for over the past century. "From iconic ceilings that capture generations of graduates to the celebrities who have crossed it off their Boulder to-do list, The Sink is a favorite stop for locals and visitors alike," according to their website. It goes without saying, the iconic establishment is also a favorite of Coach Prime and the Buffs.
Julian Lewis's performance in Los Angeles this week has solidified his reputation as a pro-style QB. He showcased exceptional accuracy throughout the week, especially during his 7-on-7 drills.
Originally a 2026 prospect, Lewis reclassified to the 2025 class and committed to Lincoln Riley and USC since last year. However, he has been on a potential flip tour with Colorado being the final stop. Lewis' third visit to Boulder since the start of the calendar year.
Ranked as the nation's No. 2 quarterback, Lewis remains one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are certainly eager to flip his commitment. Sanders hopes to entice Lewis not just with The Sink’s burger but also with the promise of an impactful collegiate career in Boulder. As the recruitment battle intensifies, all eyes will be on Julian Lewis to see where this prodigious talent ultimately decides to take his skills.