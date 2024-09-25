Colorado's Deion Sanders gives players reality check following win
Deion Sanders wasn't going to let it slide and kept his Colorado Buffaloes football team honest. Even after their dramatic 38-31 overtime win over Baylor, they have to work out some things. The win was noteworthy because of how it happened. The combination of a Hail Mary and a crucial forced fumble at the goal line was a thrilling escape. However, Sanders is fully aware that it's unlikely to happen again.
In the latest Well Off Media video, Sanders expressed his disappointment with his team’s mindset after the game. He wanted to challenge his players to raise above just getting by and be great.
"We got blessed with the outcome of that game. We really got blessed. You guys are out here like you dominated," he said, urging his players to reflect on their personal motivations. "When are you going to want this for you? Not for me, for you? For your family? For your siblings? When are you going to want it?" Sanders then demanded the practice be started over.
While Sanders admired his team's refusal to give up, he was adamant that they should never have been in a position to need a miracle to secure the win. The Buffaloes had found themselves in a situation that could have easily resulted in a loss, and Sanders made it clear that such narrow escapes should not become a habit. "We don’t want to do that again," Sanders told the media. "We feel like we’re better than that."
With the win over Baylor, Colorado improved to 3-1, having also secured victories over North Dakota State and Colorado State. However, Sanders knows the team faces tougher challenges ahead. Their next test comes on the road against UCF, where the Buffaloes will need to show more consistency if they hope to keep winning. The game is set for Saturday afternoon, airing at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.