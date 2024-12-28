Colorado's Drelon Miller receives amazing Christmas gift before Alamo Bowl
As No. 23 Colorado gears up for the Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester made headlines off the field by surprising his teammate, freshman standout Drelon Miller, with a pair of all-green Kobe Grinch cleats. The gesture showcased the bond between the two players and highlighted Wester’s leadership as he prepares for his final collegiate game.
Wester, who transferred to Boulder after a stellar career at Florida Atlantic, has been a key playmaker for the Buffaloes this season. His experience and consistent performance have provided stability for an offense led by star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Miller, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the brightest young talents on the team. His athleticism and ability to make big plays have made him an integral part of Colorado’s offensive attack.
The bowl game will mark Wester’s last game as a Buffalo before he transitions to the NFL, leaving behind a legacy that Miller looks poised to build upon. As Sanders also eyes the NFL, the future of Colorado’s offense will likely rest in the hands of Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and incoming five-star recruit Julian Lewis. Both quarterbacks will have the luxury of targeting Miller, who is expected to take on an even larger role next season.
Alongside Miller, Omarion Miller, Isaiah Hardge, and a talented crop of incoming recruits will form a formidable receiving corps under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. This group will look to continue the explosive playstyle that has defined Colorado’s resurgence under head coach Deion Sanders.
Saturday night’s matchup in San Antonio promises to be a thrilling showdown, as the Buffaloes face off against the Cougars at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. For Wester, it will be a fitting sendoff, and for Miller, it represents the next step in his promising career. The camaraderie between the two receivers is a testament to the culture Coach Prime has instilled—a blend of talent, hard work, and brotherhood.