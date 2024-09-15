Colorado's Shedeur Sanders had words for CSU QB over disrespectful comments
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders made headlines when he confronted Colorado State Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi after the Buffaloes’ 28-9 victory over the Rams. The tension between the two players stemmed from Fowler-Nicolosi’s comments leading up to the game, where he took shots at Colorado, calling out their program and taking a personal dig at Sanders. This pre-game trash talk didn’t sit well with Sanders, who made it clear that any disrespect towards him or his team would be taken personally.
The game itself was a hard-fought contest, with Sanders playing a key role in leading Colorado to victory with four touchdowns. However, it was the post-game encounter that caught the most attention. As players from both teams gathered on the field, Sanders approached Fowler-Nicolosi, clearly expressing his displeasure. Instead of the customary handshake, Sanders refused the gesture, signaling that the rivalry had gone beyond just football. The refusal was a direct response to Fowler-Nicolosi’s words, with Sanders making it clear that trash talk had consequences.
“I think it goes to show the hype, the media train, it only gets so far," Fowler-Nicolosi told CBS before the game. "At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys and we’ll find out who wants it more. We’ll see how far Instagram followers get them.”
Sanders’ confrontation highlighted the personal nature of the matchup. The Colorado quarterback, known for his fiery competitiveness, didn’t shy away from standing up for his team and himself. In a sport where mind games and pre-game banter are common, Sanders’ reaction was a reminder that words can carry weight, especially when directed at someone like him, who plays with a chip on his shoulder.
The moment added another layer to the burgeoning rivalry between Colorado and Colorado State, fueled by Coach Prime’s influence and Sanders’ emerging leadership. For Sanders, it wasn’t just about winning on the scoreboard; it was about setting a tone of respect, and he made sure Fowler-Nicolosi and the Rams understood that crossing the line would not go unanswered.
Colorado made it seven straight over CSU on Saturday night. Sanders surpassed the 11,000-yard mark in his career, along with
his seventh 300 yard game and
sixth four-touchdown game with the Buffs. Travis Hunter had a phenomenal outing and crack another college football record with 13 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns, five tackles, an interception with a 38-yard return and a pass breakup while playing 123 of 138 snaps from scrimmage.