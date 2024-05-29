Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders getting down to business with new haircut
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will have a new look this season, one that says he isn’t messing around.
The 22-year-old lost his long, twisted braids in favor of a shorter, more “professional” haircut. When asked why he chopped it off, Sanders alluded to the fact that there is a lot riding on this year.
“C’mon man. This is a business year man.” Sanders said video produced by Reach the People Media. “I handle business, stand on business; everything’s business bruh.”
A projected top pick in next April’s NFL Draft, the transfer from Jackson State set several records his first season in Boulder. In 11 games, Sanders threw for the most passing yards (3,230) and second-most passing touchdowns (27) in a single season in program history. He was also accurate, completing 69.3% of his passes which ranked ninth in the country. Sanders accomplished all that despite being sacked 52 times last season, more than any power five quarterback.
Expect things to be different in Boulder this fall. Entering his final season, Sanders should be well protected with a revamped offensive line led by five-star recruit Jordan Seaton. He’ll also have plenty of new targets to throw to. Colorado added five talented wide receivers and two tight ends via the transfer portal including Will Sheppard, a four-star transfer who led Vanderbilt in receiving last season.