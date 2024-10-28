Colorado's Shedeur Sanders reveals top NIL deal in his future
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is not only making waves on the field but also in the rapidly evolving world of marketing opportunities. Sanders recently joined his teammate, Cash Cleveland, on his podcast, '2 Legendary with Shedeur Sanders', where they discussed their dream NIL deals and the broader impact of these partnerships in college sports.
Sanders is already college football's top earner, according to On3 Top 100 valuation with an impressive $6.2 million. Despite his existing endorsements with Nike, Gatorade, BRADY, Mercedes-Benz, and others, the projected top pick in next year's NFL Draft has ambitious goals for his NIL future.
When discussing ultimate dream deals, Sanders revealed his desire to partner with the luxury Swiss watch brand Audemars Piguet. Known for his signature touchdown celebration of flossing his wrist, the Buffs "Grown" QB has supported the brand since arriving in Boulder. A partnership with a luxury watchmaker would align seamlessly with his on-field persona and personal brand. Given Audemars Piguet’s exclusivity and limited production, such a deal would be groundbreaking in the NIL space, setting a new precedent for high-profile college athletes. No other player would even come close to making a deal like this happen.
ESPN analyst believes Deion Sanders will pull an "Eli" with two NFL teams
The way he has been playing this season, those deals might soon become a reality. Sanders has led Colorado to an impressive 6-2 record, marking the team’s first bowl eligibility since 2020 and placing them No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Deion Sanders jabs media over Shedeur's lack of Heisman hype: "It's just ignorant"
Statistically, Sanders has also excelled, with over 2,500 passing yards and 24 total touchdowns. Under the leadership of his father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have a chance to make a deeper impact in their second season together. With a favorable remaining schedule, they could potentially compete in the Big 12 championship or even make a run at the newly-expanded College Football Playoff. For Sanders, securing such a memorable season would be a fitting finale to an extraordinary collegiate career, both on and off the field.