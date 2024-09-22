Colorado's Travis Hunter kept his promise to Shedeur Sanders in Baylor win
In an instant classic, the Colorado Buffaloes pulled off a dramatic 38-31 victory over Baylor, highlighted by a last-second Hail Mary from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester.
As the clock ticked down with Colorado trailing 31-24, Sanders, known for his calmness under pressure, orchestrated a play that will be remembered for years. Eluding Baylor defenders, he launched a deep 43-yard pass into the end zone as time expired. Amidst a crowd of Baylor defenders, Wester made an incredible leap, securing the ball for a touchdown that tied the game at 31 and sent it into overtime.
The play electrified the Colorado fanbase and shifted the momentum entirely in their favor heading into the extra period. Sanders, who had been steady all game, once again showed his leadership and resilience, with the entire team feeding off the dramatic touchdown to force overtime. With the energy high, Colorado's freshman running back, Micah Welch, made a crucial contribution. Welch, showing great poise for his age, bulldozed into the end zone from one yard out to give the Buffaloes a lead in overtime.
Baylor, however, was not ready to go down without a fight. The Bears quickly marched down the field, threatening to tie the game once again. With Baylor at Colorado’s 1-yard line, the game seemed destined for more drama. However, Colorado’s defense, led by Travis Hunter, came up big. The Buffs two-way star, who had been a key player throughout the game, delivered a game-saving play by forcing a fumble from Baylor running back Dominic Richardson. The ball bounced into the end zone for a touchback, securing Colorado’s victory. The officials reviewed the play, but the call stood, and CU fans prematurely stormed the field, toppling the goal post.
What Deion Sanders said after thrilling OT win vs. Baylor
Hunter’s turnover lived up to his promise made earlier in the game when he told Sanders he would make a defensive stop when it mattered most. True to his word, Hunter’s defensive heroics sealed the win for the Buffaloes, giving them their first Big 12 conference win under head coach Deion Sanders.
"Shedeur told me to go out there and get the ball once we scored," Hunter said after the game. "So I told him, "I got you." I kept my word. I knew I had the tackle because you could see me putting my mouthpiece late on the play. I was already ready. I knew they were coming at me. I know they think I couldn't tackle. So, I had to show them."
This win was a significant milestone for Colorado, marking their return to the Big 12 with a bang and demonstrating their potential to compete at a high level under Sanders' leadership.
Colorado hits the road to Orlando to face UCF next Saturday.