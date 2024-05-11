Colorado’s Travis Hunter makes EA Sports College Football 25 deluxe edition cover
The highly anticipated return of one of EA Sports’ most iconic video games just got a little bit closer on Friday. The PlayStation store released artwork showcasing the deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football ’25. Among the athletes featured was Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter.
Despite missing three full games due to a lacerated liver sustained against Colorado State, the Suwanee, Ga. product averaged an eye-popping 116 snaps per game last season. At wide receiver he compiled 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 30 total tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. As a result, Hunter became Colorado’s first Paul Hornung Award winner, given to the most versatile player in college football.
Hunter is pictured on the cover alongside Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and Texas signal caller Quinn Ewers. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Georgia’s Carson Beck and Ohio State tailback Quinshon Judkins are also visible. In addition to the cover’s release, EA also unveiled a countdown clock on their website teasing more news coming on Thursday, May 16. Many are expecting next week’s news to be the “full reveal” of the game EA Sports originally teased in a video this past February.