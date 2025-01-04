Colorado's Shedeur Sanders loses top spot on NIL valuation list
Texas quarterback Arch Manning has surpassed Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders as the top NIL earner in college football, according to the latest On3 NIL valuation. This shift marks a significant development in the landscape of college athletes’ marketability, as Sanders had long held the top spot due to his on-field excellence and off-the-field charisma.
Shedeur Sanders capped off his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes in a bittersweet fashion, falling 36-14 to BYU in the Alamo Bowl. Despite the loss, Sanders delivered a record-setting season, throwing for over 4,000 yards and accounting for 41 total touchdowns. His performance earned him the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, while he was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and a semifinalist for the Manning Award. His statistical dominance placed him among the top five in multiple FBS categories, including leading the nation in completion percentage (74.2%).
Sanders' impact on Colorado's offense was unparalleled, responsible for 82% of the Buffaloes' total offensive production—a school and Big 12 record. His consistent excellence stretched beyond single seasons, as he became the 16th player in NCAA history to surpass 14,000 career passing yards. Among that elite group, Sanders holds the record for the fewest career interceptions and remains one of only two quarterbacks to complete over 70% of their passes. By the end of his career, Sanders held more than 90 school records, solidifying his place as one of Colorado’s all-time greats.
Off the field, Sanders' marketability soared, landing deals with major brands such as Nike, Gatorade, Beats by Dre, and Mercedes-Benz. His connection to his father, Deion Sanders, and the family’s prominence in sports media amplified Shedeur’s value, contributing to his status as a leading figure in the NIL space.
However, Arch Manning's meteoric rise at Texas has propelled him past Sanders. Despite limited playing time in his freshman season, Manning showcased his potential, completing key passes and producing highlight-reel plays. His performance against UTSA, where he accounted for five touchdowns, captured national attention. Manning’s ability to produce explosive plays—such as a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 67-yard rushing touchdown—highlighted his dual-threat capabilities and reinforced his status as a future star.
Manning’s NIL value has surged thanks to high-profile partnerships, including deals with Panini and EA Sports. As a member of the Manning family, Arch’s legacy and name recognition contribute significantly to his marketability, making him the new face of college football’s NIL era.