Deion Sanders threatens to "cut off" daughter over false start birth announcement
This is expected to be a year of celebrations for the Sanders family. Coach Prime's oldest daughter, Deiondra, and her fiancé Jacquees, will be welcoming a baby boy into the world next month. He'll be the first grandchild for the legendary crew.
Many people are eagerly awaiting the moment when the next generation of Sanders comes into the world. However, Deion Sanders made it clear he has to know about it before the rest of the world. The Colorado Buffaloes coach mistakenly thought his daughter was posting a birth weight on social media Thursday, which was followed by a hilarious reaction. It forces Deiondra to clarify her post and bring her father back down to earth.
Jacquees popped the question to Deiondra during their baby shower last weekend. She said yes. The event was a promised blend of fun and emotion, surpassing all expectations with his heartwarming gesture. The shower was an intimate gathering of family and close friends down in Atlanta. Among the attendees were notable family members Shilo Sanders, Deion Sanders Jr., and Carolyn Chambers.
Sanders, who is currently 33 weeks pregnant, is expecting their first son around the second week of August. She couldn't hide her excitement and proudly flaunted her engagement ring. No date has been announced and many wonder whether the couple will tie the knot before the arrival of their baby boy. As Deiondra and Jacquees prepare for the dual roles of parenthood and marriage, their journey ahead promises to be filled with love and new beginnings. Many cherished moments lie ahead for the soon-to-be-married couple.