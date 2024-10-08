Deion Sanders and Colorado need another statement to stop disrespect from AP voters
The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing to face 18th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats after a much-needed bye week. Despite being underdogs again, Deion Sanders' squad are determined to build on their momentum after an impressive 48-21 victory over UCF, a game in which they beat the odds as two-score dogs. The Buffs' improvement has caught some attention, earning them three votes in the AP Top 25 poll during their bye week, an increase from the single vote they received following the UCF victory.
As the season goes on, Colorado has made noticeable adjustments, particularly on offense. They have integrated the run game more than last year, adding balance to the attack. However, pass protection remains an area of concern, as Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 17 times through the first five games. Despite this, the offensive line has shown improvement, allowing Sanders more opportunities to connect with Travis Hunter. The Buffs two-way star has posted five consecutive 100-yard receiving games and has become one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country.
On defense, the Buffs have also shown resilience. Although safety Shilo Sanders has missed the past three games due to injury, the defense has managed to hold opponents to an average of 20.3 points per game during that span. This unit will need to be sharp against Kansas State, who has consistently been one of the top teams in the Big 12.
Coach Prime has worked hard to keep his team grounded amidst growing expectations. Following their dominant win over UCF, he reminded his players that their performance wasn’t a miracle but the result of hard work and preparation. Now, the Buffs are once again underdogs, with Kansas State favored by five points. However, Sanders has made it clear that his team thrives in this role, having consistently defied odds throughout the season.
Coach Prime warns players before K-State: "No way we're putting a fool on the field"
The question on many minds now is how the AP voters will respond if the Buffs upset Kansas State. Colorado’s early success this season, including a 4-1 start, has already turned heads, but another statement w in could solidify their standing as legitimate contenders, especially against a ranked team.
With Shedeur Sanders' ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground, Kansas State’s defense will need to be prepared. The Buffs are brimming with confidence and ready to prove they can compete with anyone. The crowd at Folsom Field can expect a thrilling contest as the Buffs aim to knock off the Wildcats and further their case for national recognition.