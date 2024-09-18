Deion Sanders and Colorado pull in another massive TV audience against CSU
The Rocky Mountain Showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams continues to capture national attention, as evidenced by the impressive viewership numbers. This year’s matchup, where the Buffaloes triumphed over the Rams with a 28-9 victory, attracted 3.2 million viewers, despite the game being held at Colorado State’s sold-out Canvas Stadium.
While this was a notable figure, it fell short of last year’s game, which drew 9.3 million viewers, underscoring the heightened anticipation around the Buffaloes’ schedule in recent seasons. It was also the fifth-most watched game for Week 3 in college football, with Georgia vs. Kentucky bringing home 6.6 million viewers on ABC. Texas' win at Michigan in Week 2 on FOX was most-watched college football game of 2024 season so far at 9.3 million.
Colorado’s performance this year has consistently drawn large television audiences. For example, their Week 2 contest against Nebraska garnered 6.3 million viewers, according to NBC. This game marked the most-watched Big Ten Saturday Night game since the series' inception in 2023. It was also the first game in the series to exceed five million viewers, emphasizing the growing appeal of Colorado football under Coach Deion Sanders.
Similarly, Colorado’s season opener against North Dakota State University (NDSU) averaged 4.8 million viewers, with a peak of 5.6 million. This game set a new standard as ESPN’s best Thursday night opener since 2017, with an impressive 49% increase in viewership compared to the previous season.
The Buffs' upcoming Week 4 matchup against Baylor is set to air nationally on FOX , ensuring another opportunity for millions of fans to tune in. With kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 21, Colorado continues to be a significant draw on national television.