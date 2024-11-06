Deion Sanders asks if Texas Tech tradition is illegal before showdown
Deion Sanders is laser-focused as his Colorado Buffaloes prepare for a pivotal Big 12 showdown against Texas Tech, a game with significant implications for the conference standings and a potential championship berth. Sanders didn’t shy away from sharing his excitement and challenges at his Tuesday press conference, humorously noting a unique Texas Tech tradition involving fans throwing tortillas onto the field.
Sanders even wondered, "Is that legal to throw tortillas? We gonna try to make them empty those things, we're gonna try to make them empty them," he said. This quirky custom adds an intriguing layer to a high-stakes matchup, underscoring the intense atmosphere the Buffaloes are bracing to face in Lubbock.
Under Sanders, Colorado has undergone a stunning turnaround in Big 12 play. The Buffaloes are now in contention for a conference title, thanks to a chaotic previous weekend where other conference contenders, Iowa State and Kansas State, suffered unexpected defeats.
This has opened up an opportunity for Colorado to make a late surge toward a championship game and, possibly a Playoff berth. The team’s resilience and refusal to buckle under pressure have fueled this momentum, with Sanders instilling a relentless belief in his players that has only grown stronger.
The Buffaloes’ ranking at 20th in the initial College Football Playoff poll this week has added to the hype in Boulder. Travis Hunter has earned his spot in the Heisman race with Shedeur Sanders playing a pivotal role in that effort. Their performances have electrified fans and made the Buffaloes a tough opponent for any team.
Though Texas Tech presents a challenge, Colorado remains undeterred. Coach Prime and his team are driven by a desire to silence doubters and keep their title hopes alive. This game offers yet another opportunity for Colorado to make a statement, solidifying their place among the Big 12’s elite and perhaps securing a spot in the conference title game come December.