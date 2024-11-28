Deion Sanders bans gang sign celebration at Colorado
Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Ben Finneseth recently found himself on the receiving end of head coach Deion Sanders' no-nonsense leadership style. During preparations for their recent game against Utah, Finneseth revealed via Well Off Media that Sanders had reprimanded him for using a "YC" gang sign celebration. Finneseth, one of the last remaining holdovers from the previous regime in Boulder, shared the humorous yet serious exchange.
“Actually, Coach Prime got mad at me yesterday,” Finneseth said during warm-ups before the Utah game. Demonstrating the gesture, he added, “(He) said I can’t do it. But he said it’s a gang sign... What gang would I be in? Come on now.”
The situation underscores Sanders’ commitment to discipline and maintaining a focused, professional culture within his program. Known for running a tight ship, Sanders has repeatedly emphasized the importance of players aligning their actions with the values and character he expects. While Finneseth may have intended the celebration as harmless, it didn’t sit well with Sanders, who is laser-focused on building a respectable and unified team culture.
Deion Sanders to return Jim Thorpe Award after college football's "Most idiotic" snub
Finneseth, the 2020 MaxPreps Colorado Player of the Year, has been a key contributor and a symbol of perseverance amid the Buffaloes’ dramatic overhaul under Sanders. However, this incident highlights that even trusted veterans are not exempt from Sanders’ high standards.
Op-Ed: Big 12 should review officiating in Colorado's loss to Kansas
Colorado, currently ranked No. 23, looks to finish their regular season on a strong note against Oklahoma State on Black Friday. The noon ET matchup on ABC will mark the first meeting between the two programs since the 2016 Alamo Bowl, where the Cowboys dominated with a 38-8 victory. Sanders will undoubtedly expect his players to stay focused and disciplined, both on and off the field, as they aim to secure a significant win to cap off their season.
For Sanders, enforcing these standards is about more than football; it's about teaching his players to carry themselves with integrity and purpose—both in celebration and in life.