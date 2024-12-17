Deion Sanders calls out lies about Shedeur being "misrepresented" for NFL choice
As the college football season winds down and NFL teams face postseason eliminations, the conversation around the 2025 NFL Draft intensifies. One of the most intriguing prospects is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has garnered significant attention as a likely top pick. His strong performances under the guidance of his father, Deion Sanders, have solidified his reputation as one of the most poised and accurate passers in the class.
However, Shedeur’s draft journey is already filled with intrigue, not only for his talent but also for the influence of his father. Deion Sanders took to social media to address recent rumors suggesting Shedeur would refuse to play for the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns and would prefer destinations like the Las Vegas Raiders or Dallas Cowboys. "A Lie don’t care who tells it. Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son," Deion wrote on X, shutting down the speculation.
Coach Prime’s perspective on Shedeur’s future isn’t new. He has publicly expressed concerns about cold-weather teams, noting that such environments pose challenges for quarterbacks. This perspective puts teams like the Giants—who play in the frigid New York climate—in a complicated position. Deion further revealed on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that he has a “list” of preferred teams for both Shedeur and Travis Hunter, suggesting his influence could shape draft decisions.
Shedeur’s draft situation creates an unprecedented dynamic. NFL teams are watching not only his on-field talent but also Deion’s ability to sway the process. For franchises like the Giants, who are reportedly scouting Shedeur as a cornerstone for their rebuilding efforts, this could mean navigating uncharted waters. Whether Deion’s influence will alter Shedeur’s draft destination remains to be seen, but the conversation is only beginning.
With months to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, media speculation will only grow. Between pro days, the NFL Combine, and interviews, Sanders will continue to dominate headlines as one of college football’s most coveted stars. His journey to the NFL promises to be one of the most captivating storylines in recent memory.