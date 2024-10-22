Deion Sanders calls out reporter over lack of motivational posts
Deion Sanders addressed a misunderstanding during a press conference on Tuesday when a reporter asked if he planned to reinstate his daily motivational posts. The reporter had incorrectly assumed that Sanders had taken a break from his regular routine of sharing inspirational messages. Sanders immediately corrected the reporter, clarifying that his messages had never stopped.
"I send a message out every morning," Sanders explained. "You better check your Gram, I don't miss. Monday through Friday, my message is consistent. I don't work on weekends. I do something else. It's called football coaching."
In a rare and candid moment, Sanders interrupted the press conference to grab his phone and read the motivational message of the day, reinforcing his commitment to staying consistent with his daily routine. The brief exchange highlighted Sanders’ dedication to not only coaching but also motivating those who follow him closely online.
The reporter attempted to switch gears and ease the moment with a light question about the World Series, but was met with a quick shutdown from Coach Prime. "I don't care about no World Series," Sanders retorted, making it clear that football was his primary focus. His comment was particularly noteworthy, given his history with Major League Baseball and his original team, the New York Yankees.
As Sanders and the Buffaloes prepare for their next Big 12 matchup against Cincinnati, his priorities remain squarely on football and leading his team into another high-stakes game. The matchup will air Saturday night on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. ET.