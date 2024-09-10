Deion Sanders, Colorado set another viewership record with over 6M vs. Nebraska
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have become one of the most captivating stories in college football, drawing viewers nationwide regardless of the outcome on the field.
The Buffaloes’ 28-10 loss to Nebraska in Week 2 of the 2024 season drew an impressive 6.3 million viewers on NBC, making it the most-watched Big Ten Saturday Night game on the network since the series' debut in 2023. This significant viewership highlights the magnetic pull of Sanders’ team, transforming every game into a must-see event.
The surge is not an isolated incident but part of a growing trend surrounding Colorado football under Sanders’ leadership. In their season opener against NDSU, the Buffaloes attracted an average of 4.8 million viewers, peaking at 5.6 million.
According to Front Office Sports, this was ESPN’s best Thursday opener since 2017, marking a 49% increase over the previous year’s opener. These numbers underscore the intense interest and excitement that Sanders and his team have generated, capturing the attention of fans and casual viewers alike.
The Buffaloes' appeal is not just about the wins and losses but the dynamic and charismatic presence of Sanders, who has infused the program with renewed energy and a sense of purpose. His larger-than-life personality, combined with the team’s unpredictable play, has made Colorado football a national spectacle. This trend will continue as Colorado’s games remain a prime-time staple.
The Buffaloes are set to face Baylor in their Big 12 opener and homecoming game on Sept. 21, which will be televised on FOX, marking the fourth consecutive week of nationally televised games for Sanders’ squad. Additionally, Saturday's Rocky Mountain Showdown against CSU will air on CBS, ensuring the Buffaloes remain in the national spotlight and cementing their status as must-see TV.