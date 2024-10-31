Deion Sanders defends reporter who was fired after visiting Boulder
After Colorado's 34-23 victory over Cincinnati, Deion Sanders took to social media to defend national analyst Phillip Dukes, who was reportedly let go by On3 after his recent visit to Boulder. Sanders voiced his support for Dukes, highlighting his talents and work ethic.
"What’s really going on?" Sanders wrote, adding, “My man, Phillip Dukes, is a free agent I just heard. This young brother is truly talented, smart, relational & will work his butt off. Networks & media outlets please check him out. On3 sports what’s really going on? God bless u my brother.”
Sanders’ public endorsement of Dukes ignited a response from On3’s Founder and CEO, Shannon Terry, who addressed Sanders’ comment directly. Terry replied, "Coach @DeionSanders, with all due respect, as my mother and father told me growing up, ‘mind your own plate.’" He emphasized that he and Dukes had a positive discussion regarding what was best for both Dukes’ career and On3, asserting they “are good and have a plan.” However, Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., didn’t appreciate Terry's response and responded by telling him to “watch your tone.”
The situation has sparked further attention, particularly given Dukes’ admiration for Colorado’s football culture. During his visit, Dukes noted the atmosphere at Folsom Field, comparing it favorably to some of the SEC's renowned venues—a significant remark from an analyst familiar with the nation's most passionate football communities.
The incident elevates Coach Prime's commitment to advocating for those he believes in and his reach within the media landscape. With his endorsement, Sanders highlighted Dukes’ skill set, emphasizing his potential value to other media outlets and networks.
Though his future remains uncertain, Dukes' endorsement from Sanders and his high praise for Colorado’s program make him a notable figure. The interaction also illustrates the complex dynamics between media personalities, athletes, and organizations, particularly as prominent figures like Coach Prime use their platforms to advocate for others and influence industry decisions.