Deion Sanders gives players reality check: "Y'all ain't done nothing"
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders challenged his team to refocus and rise to the expectations surrounding their season. In a team meeting after the bye week, Sanders addressed what he sees as a premature sense of accomplishment from his players. His message was clear: the work is far from finished.
"Y'all think you arrived, right? Y'all ain't done nothing, man," Sanders said via Well Off Media. He reminded them that despite the early-season success, they haven't achieved their ultimate goals. Sanders expressed frustration that some players might be buying into the hype, saying, "Because if asked me the same thing, they said 'Coach, y'all doing this and that.' We're supposed to be here."
Sanders highlighted the team's victory over UCF in Orlando but made it clear wins shouldn't come as a surprise. "They act like it was a miracle that you went down there and whooped TCU. You went to Orlando and whooped them," he said. "Quit acting like it's a surprise. It shouldn't be a surprise to y'all, because it's not a surprise to me."
This strong message from Sanders serves as a reminder that the Buffaloes need to keep grinding and not rest on their laurels. With the season heating up and critical games ahead, including a matchup with No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday night, the team must silence the external noise and prove they belong in the upper echelon of college football.
After the break, Sanders' challenge to his team is to maintain the same intensity and hunger that led to their early success, and continue showing they are more than a pedestrian team.