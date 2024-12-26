Deion Sanders gives Travis Hunter words of encouragement ahead of Alamo Bowl
Deion Sanders has always understood the importance of nurturing his players beyond the football field, and his recent support of Travis Hunter highlights that commitment. During practice ahead of Colorado’s bowl game, Sanders made it a point to offer Hunter words of encouragement, ensuring the star cornerback and wide receiver knew his team had his back. “We love you,” Sanders told Hunter, reinforcing the familial bond that has become a hallmark of Sanders’ coaching philosophy. "You are HIM."
Hunter, often regarded as Colorado’s most electrifying player, has recently found himself in the spotlight for reasons unrelated to his athletic prowess. He and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, have been at the center of a media storm that began before the Heisman ceremony in New York and has since escalated. The intense scrutiny led both Hunter and Lenee to deactivate their social media accounts, attempting to find peace amid the controversy.
Despite the noise, Sanders has remained a steadfast supporter of Hunter, emphasizing positivity during press conferences and practices. As Colorado gears up for their bowl game against BYU, Sanders’ encouragement has served as a grounding force for Hunter, helping him block out the distractions and focus on his performance.
However, not everyone has been as supportive. Former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe, Dez Bryant, and Nate Burleson have all publicly shared their opinions on Hunter’s relationship with Lenee. Sharpe, on his Nightcap show, cautioned Hunter about the complexities that accompany NFL stardom, subtly advising him to proceed carefully. Bryant, on the other hand, was far more direct. In a since-deleted social media post, Bryant criticized Lenee, claiming she was more interested in fame than Hunter’s well-being. His comments sparked controversy, drawing mixed reactions from fans and fellow athletes.
Burleson offered a more measured perspective, acknowledging during a TMZ interview that by sharing their relationship publicly, Hunter and Lenee had inadvertently invited widespread commentary. “It’s part of the game,” Burleson noted, reflecting the reality of modern social media dynamics.
As Colorado prepares for the Alamo Bowl, Sanders' leadership remains crucial. The Buffaloes have even taken out insurance policies to ensure Sanders and Hunter can take the field without added risk. For Hunter, the support of his coach and teammates could make all the difference. With his talent and Sanders’ unwavering belief, Hunter looks ready to shine when the game kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.