Deion Sanders' heartfelt Alamo Bowl moment with Colorado's centenarian is pure gold
Deion Sanders continues to make an impact at Colorado, but perhaps his most heartfelt gesture came during the Alamo Bowl festivities in San Antonio. Sanders, known for his charisma and showmanship, turned his attention to 100-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom, giving her a moment to remember by bringing her up on stage at Thursday's rally. As the crowd erupted, Sanders called Coppom the "Greatest of All-Time" in Colorado Buffaloes fandom, solidifying her place as a cherished part of the program.
Coppom’s journey to the Alamo Bowl was nothing short of first-class. The longtime CU supporter was flown to Texas on a luxurious jet, courtesy of Sanders, who has grown fond of Peggy over the past season. Their bond has become one of the most endearing stories surrounding Colorado football, a connection that highlights the spirit and tradition of the Buffs community.
Throughout the season, Coppom has been a regular fixture at games and team events. From making a splash at Colorado’s Black and Gold Spring Game to dancing in the locker room and sharing a viral moment with Rob Gronkowski on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday, Coppom’s presence injects life into every occasion. Her energy is infectious, and Sanders has embraced it fully, ensuring that Peggy remains a vibrant part of the program.
Coppom's loyalty to the Buffs spans decades. Since moving to Boulder in 1939 to escape the Dust Bowl, she has rarely missed a Colorado football game. A season ticket holder since 1966, she has witnessed the highs and lows of CU football, standing by the team through it all. Her dedication embodies the essence of Buffs pride, and Sanders has made it clear that fans like Peggy are the backbone of the program.
Last year, Sanders made a promise that Colorado would return to a bowl game, and this year, with Peggy watching, that promise was fulfilled. The Buffs' last true postseason appearance came in the 2016 Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma State, making this year’s game against the Cougars even more special.
As No. 23 Colorado prepares to face No. 17 BYU on Saturday night, Peggy Coppom will once again be in the spotlight, sharing in the excitement and passion that she has carried for nearly a century. With Sanders leading the charge, moments like these reflect the new energy surrounding Colorado football—one that honors the past while building a promising future.