Deion Sanders on Red Letter rivalry: "Whether you like it or not, you want to see it"
In the 2023 showdown between Colorado and Nebraska, Deion Sanders made it clear to his team just how personal the rivalry was. This motivational approach paid off as Colorado secured a 36-14 victory. Now, one year later, the Buffaloes are preparing to face Nebraska again, this time in Lincoln. Despite the ongoing rivalry, Sanders’ tone has shifted slightly when discussing Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule.
Sanders expressed respect for Rhule, acknowledging that both coaches, along with others like Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, undertook significant challenges when they were hired in late 2022. This shared experience has fostered a sense of camaraderie among them. However, tensions between the two programs remain. Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son and Colorado’s quarterback, previously clashed with Rhule after a pregame incident on the field, and Rhule’s past comments seemed to criticize Sanders’ approach to building his roster with transfers, even though Rhule never directly named Sanders.
Despite the seemingly softer rhetoric from the coaches, the rivalry remains intense. Both teams are in their second season under their respective coaches and enter this game with a 1-0 record. Nebraska, buoyed by the enthusiastic home crowd at Memorial Stadium, will look to break a streak of three straight losses to Colorado. For Sanders, the rivalry remains significant, but he emphasizes that every game is personal for his team.
Colorado’s preparation includes simulating the loud environment expected at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium, which is set to host its 398th consecutive sellout with around 90,000 fans. The Buffaloes players have echoed the sentiment of their coach, many stating that every game should be approached as a rivalry game.
This game also rekindles memories of past matchups, particularly the Nebraska team of 1994, which was the only team to beat Colorado that year. Although the rivalry has deep historical roots, the future of this matchup is uncertain, with no games scheduled beyond this year.
Another huge prime time audience for Coach Prime's Buffs. Colorado drew an average of 5.6 million viewers on ESPN for its season-opening 31-26 win last Thursday against North Dakota State. It was ESPN's best Thursday opening rating in seven years.
"Whether you like it or not, you want to see it," Sanders said at Tuesday's press conference.
On the field, Colorado will rely heavily on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, both of whom played pivotal roles in the Buffs’ season-opening win. Meanwhile, Nebraska will counter with freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, whose family history with the rivalry adds another layer of personal stakes. As Sanders leads his team into another intense contest, the echoes of past and present continue to fuel one of college football’s most storied rivalries.