Deion Sanders provides injury update for Colorado defender
Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig exited early from the Buffaloes' season opener against North Dakota State. Despite the team's 31-26 victory on Thursday night, the departure was a notable loss for Colorado, leaving questions about his status moving forward.
Deion Sanders, who brought Silmon-Craig with him from Jackson State, was able to provide an update on the senior safety during his postgame press conference. But it wasn't regarding his status going forward.
“No, I don’t. Not whatsoever,” Sanders stated about whether he was updated about Silmon-Craig’s condition.“Hopefully they get me one soon.”
Silmon-Craig is a vital presence on the field, both as a leader and a defensive standout. Sanders emphasized the impact of losing him, saying, “He’s a leader, he’s a dawg. He’s one of our defensive guys that, you know, losing a guy like that early in the game hurts. It did.” CSC's absence in the opener underscored his importance to the Buffaloes' secondary, where his experience and skills play a crucial role.
Deion Sanders says he held back anger after Colorado's win over NDSU
Last season, Silmon-Craig appeared in all 12 games for Colorado, starting in ten and making a significant impact with 44 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions. His consistent performance made him one of the most reliable defenders in Colorado’s lineup, showcasing his versatility and playmaking abilities.
With Colorado’s next game against Nebraska approaching, Silmon-Craig will have a few extra days to rest and recover. However, as of now, no official word has been released regarding his availability for the upcoming matchup in Lincoln. The Buffaloes will certainly be hoping for good news, as Silmon-Craig’s presence on the field would be a crucial boost to their defense as they prepare for one of their key early-season tests.