Deion Sanders puts Colorado players through Navy SEAL water training
Deion Sanders prepares for his second season at Colorado and once again ensuring the Buffs ready for the physical and mental grind of the college football season. To achieve this, Sanders has employed an unconventional training regimen. Well Off Media posted a video on Friday showcasing the team, including star players Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, engaging in Navy SEAL training activities.
The video captures the team participating in rigorous water training exercises such as holding their breath underwater, swimming across a pool while keeping hold of their backpacks, and racing to swim the pool's length as quickly as possible.
This unique approach is part of Coach Prime's broader strategy to expose his team to the varied and demanding training routines of the United States Armed Forces. Earlier in January, Sanders had already introduced the team to a grueling session led by U.S. Marines. With only a few months left before the season starts, Sanders plans to complete this comprehensive military-style training by incorporating elements from the Army, Air Force, and Space Force. This method aims to test and build the players' resilience, discipline, and teamwork, traits that Sanders believes are crucial for success on the football field.
The hope is that these demanding training sessions will translate into better performance during the 2024 season. Sanders' first year saw the Buffaloes finish with a disappointing 4-8 record, losing the final six games after a promising 3-0 start. The upcoming season also marks Colorado's return to the Big 12 Conference after 14 years in the Pac-12. The team's opener against North Dakota State on August 29 at Folsom Field will be a critical test of their preparedness and the effectiveness of their offseason training.
By pushing his team through these intense training programs, Sanders aims to instill a level of mental toughness and physical endurance that could make a significant difference in their performance. The innovative and rigorous training approach reflects Coach Prime's commitment to excellence and his determination to build a resilient, competitive team capable of thriving under pressure.