Deion Sanders receives "warm welcome" from fans on ESPN College GameDay
Deion Sanders made an appearance on ESPN College GameDay ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' matchup with No. 18 Kansas State, but the atmosphere was less than welcoming from the Oregon Ducks fans in attendance.
The GameDay set was located in Eugene, Oregon, as the show was in town for the highly anticipated top-five clash between Ohio State and Oregon. As Sanders was being interviewed, the Ducks faithful took the opportunity to chant "Overrated" at the Colorado head coach, reflecting their lingering feelings from last year’s dominant victory over the Buffaloes.
During the interview, Pat McAfee, one of the hosts, humorously reminded Sanders of how “friendly” the Oregon fans were being. The moment called back to one of Sanders' most challenging losses at Colorado, a game that was heavily punctuated by Ducks head coach Dan Lanning’s fiery pregame speech. Lanning’s now-famous words, “They play for clicks. We play for wins,” added to the tension surrounding the game, which saw Oregon deliver a crushing blow to Colorado’s early-season momentum.
Now, Sanders and the Buffaloes are focused on reclaiming the national spotlight. They face No. 18 Kansas State tonight at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. After enduring a rollercoaster of highs and lows this season, Sanders hopes his team can put the past behind them and finish strong against another ranked opponent.
With the national media paying close attention, it’s another chance for Sanders to prove that his program is on the rise, despite the criticism from fans and detractors alike.