Deion Sanders reportedly told CU band to cease fight song for Shedeur's rap
Deion Sanders continues to captivate audiences with his charisma and star power. However, his coaching tenure at Colorado has been marked by challenges, as the results on the field have yet to live up to the hype that surrounds him.
Despite Sanders’ high-profile presence and his aggressive recruiting efforts, Colorado has struggled to achieve a signature win under his leadership. The Buffaloes are coming off a humiliating 28-10 loss to the rival Nebraska Cornhuskers, highlighting the growing pains of a program that has cycled through quick fixes in search of a return to its 1990s glory. Sanders’ approach, which heavily relies on the transfer portal and his celebrity status to attract talent and NIL deals, has so far produced a team that feels disjointed and lacks the fundamental fight that once defined Colorado football.
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after loss to Nebraska
In contrast, Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, also in his second year, has taken a more traditional approach, slowly building his program around top recruits like Dylan Raiola and emphasizing a deep connection to the school’s storied past. This commitment to tradition was on full display during their game against Colorado, as the Cornhuskers reintroduced symbolic gestures like releasing balloons after scores—something Rhule understands resonates with fans and players alike.
Sanders is reportedly involved in a controversy surrounding the CU band and fight song. Following Colorado’s embarrassing start against Nebraska, a report surfaced that Sanders ordered the band not to play the fight song after his son, Shedeur Sanders, scores a touchdown. Instead, Sanders allegedly wants Shedeur’s rap song, "Perfect Timing," to be played over the speakers at Folsom Field.
A Colorado spokesperson responded to CBS Sports via Outkick and denied that Coach Prime explicitly told the band not to play the fight song, but confirmed that a few seconds of specific songs are played for multiple players after they score.
"Coach Prime never told the band they couldn't play the fight song. For the sake of trying new things, for multiple players, we play a few seconds of specific songs after they score. On a touchdown, the fight song plays after the extra point, which has always been part of the sequence. On a field goal, after a few seconds of a song for [kicker] Alejandro Mata, the fight song plays."
Coach Prime needs to refocus with Buffs and forget about personal accolades
The response raises questions about whether Sanders is prioritizing entertainment over traditional football values. Fans and critics alike have expressed concerns, emphasizing that college sports are about traditions, like the fight song, which are integral to the game day atmosphere. Playing Shedeur's rap song seems unnecessary and detracts from the team’s focus, especially after a tough loss.
While Sanders' outside the box ideas efforts have certainly boosted the program's visibility and financial backing, the absence of on-field success and the neglect of long-standing traditions have left some fans disillusioned. The pride of Colorado football seems overshadowed by marketing deals and social media buzz, while the fight that once characterized the Buffaloes is noticeably missing. Sanders' next challenge is not just to win games but to reconnect his team with the values and traditions that made Colorado great.