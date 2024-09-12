Deion Sanders responds to CU fight song report, saying "That's idiotic"
The controversy surrounding Colorado football’s fight songs has garnered national attention, fueled by a report alleging that head coach Deion Sanders had instructed the university’s marching band not to play the traditional fight song after his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, scores a touchdown. The report claimed that instead of the usual fight songs, the stadium would play one of Shedeur’s rap songs, igniting a debate over tradition versus personal expression in college football.
CU Athletics swiftly refuted the report, labeling it as "completely false." According to their statement, the school’s fight songs, "Glory, Glory, Colorado" and "Fight CU," continue to be played after touchdowns and field goals, as they have been for years. Video highlights from Colorado’s home opener against North Dakota State confirm that Shedeur Sanders’ song "Perfect Timing" was played briefly after his touchdown passes, followed by the traditional fight songs.
Deion Sanders addressed the situation during a press conference, criticizing the spread of misinformation and challenging the media to uphold higher standards of accountability. “Whoever reported that I told the band not to play the fight song, that's idiotic, y'all know that,” Sanders stated. He emphasized the importance of verifying facts before disseminating false narratives, noting that such misinformation can affect not only himself but also band members, fans, and alumni. Sanders expressed his frustration with the perpetuation of unverified reports, urging journalists to act responsibly.
Sanders also took to social media to express his discontent, posting on X, “What happened to Accountability for lies told and consequently sold… A lie don’t care who tells it & only a fool can fool a fool but the Wise is Prudent.” His response highlighted his ongoing battle against misleading narratives, as he called for greater scrutiny and responsibility in media reporting.
Fox Sports commentator Joel Klatt also weighed in, dismissing the initial report as false. Klatt’s simple refutation, “This is false...that is all,” further underscored the inaccuracy of the claims circulating about the fight songs. As the story unfolded, it became clear that while music choices at games might include a blend of personal and traditional elements, the legacy of Colorado’s fight songs remains firmly in place.