Deion Sanders says he would vote against son in Heisman race
On FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on who he would vote for in the Heisman race, choosing his star player Travis Hunter over his own son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders expressed his deep admiration for Hunter’s versatility and game-changing ability, saying, “Travis gets my vote. Travis is the best player in college football. Shedeur is that guy. He's the catalyst. He makes everything go and enables Travis to be Travis. But Travis Hunter is doing something we've never seen before.”
Hunter, who has made a significant impact on both offense and defense, is widely regarded as one of college football’s top talents. This two-way prowess is not common in modern college football, and Hunter’s high level of play on both sides has set him apart. His remarkable performances have him consistently ranked among the top five prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, showcasing his elite skill set and versatility. As a receiver and cornerback, Hunter has proven to be a critical asset to Colorado, making crucial plays that have kept the Buffaloes competitive against tough opponents this season.
Adding to the discussion, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer highlighted Shedeur Sanders' potential impact if he had a stronger offensive line, stating that Sanders would be a lock for the Heisman if Colorado had the nation’s best front line. This comment underscores the challenges the Buffaloes have faced in protecting Shedeur, as he’s been heavily pressured in several games. Despite this, Shedeur’s performances have kept him in the Heisman conversation, with his poise and accuracy making him a standout.
Colorado, currently ranked No. 20, heads to Texas Tech, where Hunter and Sanders aim to make their case under the national spotlight. The game is set for 4 p.m. ET on FOX, and both players will be looking to shine in this Big 12 showdown. For Sanders, Hunter’s two-way contributions remain unmatched, a rare display of talent that has him firmly in the Heisman conversation.