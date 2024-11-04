Deion Sanders scares son in off-road adventure during bye week
During the Colorado Buffaloes’ bye week, head coach Deion Sanders took a brief but lively retreat back to Texas, where he and his son, Deion Sanders Jr., embarked on an adventurous off-road escapade around his expansive property.
Sanders, in his typical high-energy fashion, punched the gas on his four-wheeler, tearing across rugged terrain while his son held on tight. The thrill of the ride was evident, with "Bucky" caught off-guard by his father’s need for speed. Moments of laughter mixed with adrenaline as Sanders took pleasure in the lighthearted scare via Well Off Media, showcasing the legendary coach’s playful side away from the intense environment of Boulder.
Adding a distinctive flair to his off-road look, Sanders sported his signature Blenders Prime goggles, the same stylish eyewear he gifted to the CU ski team as they gear up for the winter season. Known for his sense of style and commitment to his team, Sanders' choice of goggles demonstrated his support for CU athletes across all sports, blending his brand with spirit.
The timing of the week away couldn’t have been better for the Buffaloes, who are entering the home stretch of the season with high stakes. Following the bye, Colorado heads to Lubbock to face Texas Tech on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on FOX. This will be the Buffs’ first in a series of back-to-back appearances on the network, with a pivotal matchup against Utah following at Folsom Field.
Why Deion Sanders says he carries gun at Texas property
The 21-ranked Buffaloes find themselves within reach of the Big 12 title game. Their path to the championship requires perfection, as they must win out in the final month. With teams like Iowa State and Kansas State suffering losses in Week 10, Sanders and the Buffs received a morale boost. However, Sanders knows that destiny is in their hands, and they’ll need to bring focus and intensity for the season's final stretch. For now, though, a bit of family fun was just what Coach Prime needed before the grind resumes.