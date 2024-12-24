Deion Sanders sets the record straight on Travis Hunter's relationship saga
Travis Hunter has found himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond his athletic talents.
Colorado’s Heisman Trophy winner and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, have been at the center of a swirling controversy that began prior to the ceremony in New York City and has only intensified since. The public scrutiny became so overwhelming that both Hunter and Lenee reportedly deactivated their social media accounts.
Despite the external noise, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has consistently supported Hunter, offering an optimistic perspective during a press conference ahead of the Buffaloes' upcoming bowl game.
When asked about Hunter’s mindset amidst the personal drama, Sanders brushed off the negativity. "Everything is great, he has the Heisman Trophy at the crib. He's projected to be the first or second pick, no later than the third," Sanders said, emphasizing Hunter’s focus and potential NFL future. Sanders further underscored Hunter’s passion for football, highlighting his dedication both on and off the field. "I love this young man, I love what he stands for... He’s exceeded everything we’ve asked of him academically as well as athletically."
While Sanders remains a pillar of positivity, not everyone has been as encouraging. Former NFL players Shannon Sharpe, Dez Bryant, and Nate Burleson have publicly voiced their opinions regarding Hunter’s relationship. Sharpe, speaking on his Nightcap show, offered words of caution about the challenges that accompany life in the NFL.
Dez Bryant, however, was far more direct in his criticism. In a since-deleted social media post, Bryant addressed Hunter directly, urging him to reconsider his relationship with Lenee. "She loves the attention way more than you... She has nothing to offer but a major headache," Bryant warned, prompting backlash from fans and peers alike.
Nate Burleson weighed in on the situation during a TMZ interview, explaining that the couple’s openness about their relationship invited public commentary. "It’s everybody else’s business because that couple put it out there," Burleson said, noting the inevitable nature of public scrutiny in the age of social media.
As Colorado prepares for their bowl matchup against BYU, the external distractions surrounding Hunter continue to draw headlines. However, with Sanders’ unwavering support and Hunter’s proven resilience, the young star appears poised to keep his focus on the field, where his talents have already cemented him as one of college football’s brightest prospects. The Buffaloes' bowl game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, broadcast live on ABC.