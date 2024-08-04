Deion Sanders shoots down fake uniform concepts ahead of 2024 season
Deion Sanders wasted no time putting to rest rumors about new uniform concepts for the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2024 season. While Nike is expected to cook up a few new designs, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach addressed a post featuring supposed new designs for the team's jerseys. He asserted that the leaked images were not genuine. In response to a fan expressing uncertainty about the authenticity of the uniforms, Sanders bluntly stated, "It ain't."
The concepts weren't bad, but Sanders is more focused on the play on the field and less about the uniforms. Given the significant buzz surrounding Colorado, it's natural for fans to speculate about uniforms as the season approaches. However, there are more critical aspects of preparation for the upcoming games.
The Buffaloes are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2023 season. They started the year with promise, going 3-0 and securing a notable wins over TCU and Nebraska. That was the peak with their performance sharply declined afterward, finishing the season with a 1-8 record, with the lone win coming against Arizona State during that stretch.
Colorado equipment room pic appears to show new helmets for 2024
To address the challenges faced last season, Colorado has brought in new talent through the transfer portal and boasts a strong recruiting class. These additions are expected to play a crucial role in improving the team's performance in Sanders' second year at the helm.
The Buffaloes are set to kick off their season on August 29 against North Dakota State, a powerhouse FCS opponent. While the uniform rumors may have stirred some excitement, Sanders and the team are undoubtedly concentrating on their strategy and execution to make a strong start to the 2024 season.