Deion Sanders sparks hilarious viral moment thanks to TNT crew and his son
Deion Sanders has a knack for getting what he wants, and that was on full display during a Tuesday night's Nuggets-Mavericks game in Dallas. While the game itself was a 118-99 blowout in favor of Denver and may not have captured everyone’s attention. However, a courtside interaction involving Shedeur Sanders and former NBA player Greg Anthony became the highlight of the evening.
It started when Sanders, who watching the game from afar, spotted Greg Anthony wearing a blazer he found irresistible. Rather than just admire it, Sanders took to social media, making it clear he wanted that exact blazer. Anthony caught wind of the request and decided to make it happen in the most direct way possible—by giving it to Sanders’ son, Shedeur, who was sitting courtside.
This unscripted moment unfolded live on TNT’s broadcast. Jared Greenberg, one of the announcers, approached Shedeur with the blazer, explaining that Anthony was gifting it to him on behalf of his father. The exchange was filled with a mix of surprise and humor, which quickly became a viral sensation. Ian Eagle and the broadcast team provided colorful commentary, capturing Shedeur’s disbelief as he confirmed, “For real? This is my dad’s now?”
The jacket handoff added an unexpected layer of entertainment to a lackluster game. With Shedeur, likely becoming a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, tasked with delivering the blazer to his father, the moment became a perfect blend of sports, personality, and spontaneity.
In true Coach Prime fashion, Sanders turned a simple request into a memorable storyline, proving once again that when Deion Sanders sets his sights on something, he usually gets it—this time, a blazer delivered straight to him, thanks to his son.