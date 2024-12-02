Deion Sanders stirs up internet with profanity mind-binder over Travis Hunter snub
Deion Sanders once again stirred up the internet, this time while addressing what he perceived as a major snub of Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter for the Thorpe Award. In a captured by Well Off Media, Sanders expressed his frustration in a way that sparked debate online, with fans dissecting his words to determine whether Coach Prime had dropped an expletive—a rarity for the outspoken Hall of Famer.
In the clip, Hunter is seen in Sanders’ office as the coach laments the decision to exclude him as a finalist. “They can take that little funky Thorpe, period,” Sanders remarked, with auto-captions erroneously suggesting otherwise. While some initially believed he had slipped up, a closer review confirmed that Coach Prime kept his words clean. The moment highlighted Sanders’ deep disappointment, with many speculating that Hunter’s absence from the finalist list might have stemmed from concerns over his availability during the season, as well as potential competition for other accolades.
Sanders' clean language policy has become a hallmark of his coaching philosophy, emphasizing discipline and respect. He has made it clear that profanity is not welcome in his presence—a rule he enforces strictly. However, his sons, particularly Shedeur Sanders, have not always adhered to this standard.
In a candid anecdote shared before the season, Shilo Sanders revealed a moment when Shedeur cussed in front of their father during the Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. The only saving grace? Coach Prime was asleep. Shilo humorously recounted the situation: “Shedeur was just having a field day while you were asleep. I was like, ‘Dad, you’re not going to say anything?’”
The conversation shifted to family dynamics, with Shilo mentioning their grandmother, Connie Knight, who once told Deion Sanders Jr. that “bad words aren’t bad.” Shilo wished his grandmother’s philosophy had been passed on to his father. However, Prime defended his stance, saying, “I grew up on good cussing. Usually when you grow up on some good cussing like that, you try to do the opposite.” He joked that perhaps he would start cussing when he reached the age of 95.
Deion Sanders throws shade at FSU while explaining postseason plans
As Colorado awaits a bowl invitation to close out the 2024 season, Sanders has already committed to his stars, including Shedeur Sanders and Hunter, playing in the game, dismissing any notion of skipping to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.