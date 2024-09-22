Deion Sanders threatens to dismiss players who refuse to celebrate responsibly
After Colorado's thrilling 38-31 overtime victory, head coach Deion Sanders delivered a crucial message to his team in the locker room. In the aftermath of the win, Sanders encouraged his players to celebrate responsibly. He cautioned them against making poor decisions that could lead to consequences.
"Let’s not get out there and do nothing crazy that would provoke the police to arrest you," Sanders told his team via Well Off Media. He went on to explain that such actions could result in dismissal from the team. His words reflect his commitment to not only winning but also ensuring his players uphold discipline and integrity off the field.
The Buffaloes had plenty to celebrate, especially after a hard-fought comeback victory. Down by 14 points in the first half, Colorado rallied late in regulation with a spectacular 43-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester as time expired, sending the game into overtime. Once there, Colorado running back Micah Welch sealed the victory with a one-yard touchdown run. The game ended when Baylor fumbled on a critical 1st-and-goal play, securing the win for Colorado.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a stellar performance, throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns. His teammate, two-way star Travis Hunter, also shined with seven receptions for 130 yards, while contributing on defense with three tackles. Hunter's versatility continues to impress, as he's in the midst of his fifth straight 100-yard receiving game, making him a strong contender for the Heisman Trophy.
The Buffaloes will look to continue their momentum when they face UCF next Saturday (3:30 p.m./ TV: FOX). Coach Prime's reminder of responsible celebration underscores his leadership and the team's need to stay focused as they move forward in the season.