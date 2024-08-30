Deion Sanders told ESPN banned media member attacked his faith
Deion Sanders found himself at the center of controversy involving a media member being banned from asking questions by the Colorado athletic department. But there were a bit more details leaked during ESPN's broadcast of Thursday night's game against North Dakota State. Commentator Mark Jones explaining that Sanders felt his "faith" had been attacked, which led to the actions that were taken by CU.
The ban put against Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler, who is prohibited from asking questions during interactions with the program. The athletic department cited "personal attacks" made by Keeler against Sanders as the reason for the restriction. Jones also noting that Sanders believed Keeler's comments crossed the line by questioning his faith, prompting a strong reaction from the coach.
Sanders' ongoing clashes with the media have sparked mixed reactions. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith questioned why Sanders, known for his outspoken nature, struggled to handle criticism. In another instance, Sanders fired back at commentator Paul Finebaum, labeling him a "dying breed" in sports media and challenging the narrative that his program was irrelevant.
Deion Sanders says he held back anger after Colorado's win over NDSU
Despite the off-field drama, the Buffaloes started their season on a high note with a thrilling 31-26 victory over North Dakota State. Trailing 20-17 at halftime, Colorado's defense tightened in the second half, holding NDSU scoreless until the final two minutes when Bison QB Cam Miller scored on a 20-yard run. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders shined, amassing 445 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and Travis Hunter combined for 330 receiving yards, showcasing their elite playmaking abilities.
The close win against NDSU didn't fully convince everyone. The close contest left many questioning If the Buffaloes have significantly improved from their 4-8 record last season? However, the undeniable talent of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter was evident but some remained skeptical of the team's overall prospects for a bowl game.
Looking ahead, the Buffaloes are set to face Nebraska in a primetime matchup next week, hoping to build on their momentum and prove doubters wrong as they chase a postseason bid. Despite the media turmoil and defensive struggles, Sanders and his squad aim to keep the focus on winning.