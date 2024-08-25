Deion Sanders unconventional approach will be a game changer for Colorado
Deion Sanders is entering his second season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes' football team, and his tenure has been marked by both attention and criticism. His unconventional approach, including cutting and replacing players through the transfer portal, has drawn skepticism from the media. After a promising start last season, the Buffaloes collapsed to finish 4-8, which only intensified scrutiny.
One of Sanders' most vocal critics has been Sean Keeler, a columnist for the Denver Post. Keeler has consistently targeted Sanders with sharp criticisms, even labeling him a "false prophet" and the "Bruce Lee of B.S." in a February column. This ongoing tension escalated when Colorado's athletic department informed the Denver Post that Sanders and other football program members would no longer take questions from Keeler, citing sustained personal attacks in Keeler's columns. However, Keeler was still allowed access to games and practices.
The decision to ban Keeler from asking questions sparked widespread criticism in the media, with many accusing Sanders of employing "bully tactics" and fostering a personality cult instead of building a football program, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Sanders responded to the controversy, stating that he is not driven by negative comments or articles. Instead, he emphasized his personal experiences as the motivation behind his approach to coaching.
“I’ve never read an article or comment that … I’m going to go hard because of it,” coach Sanders said Saturday. “It doesn’t propel me. Where I come from propels me. How I grew up propels me. Being an African-American, one of the few that’s a head coach in college football, that kind of stuff propels me.”
He went on to say, “You’re taking the approach I’m going to be negative. I’m not negative to anybody (in the media). I will challenge you and ask why or where this is coming from,” said Sanders, dismissing any suggestion he might hold a grudge. “I’m not built like that. I’m not built to hate. I’m not a hateful guy. I come with love … I don’t come with the bull junk. I come with the peace and the joy.”
The conflict raises broader questions about the role of the media and the limits of professional criticism. Some argue that banning a journalist from asking questions could stifle critical coverage and create an echo chamber, while others believe that access to a program is a privilege that can be revoked when professionalism is lacking. Regardless of where one stands, this situation has only amplified the attention on Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, making their upcoming season one to watch closely.
Colorado is four days away from opening the 2024 football season against FCS Powerhouse North Dakota State.