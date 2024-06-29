Deiondra Sanders says "legacies and last names" matter after Lakers pick Bronny James
The NBA father-son duo of LeBron James and his son Bronny James made history by securing their places on the same team, becoming the first to play in the league simultaneously.
Despite not being selected in the first round of the NBA draft, Bronny was picked by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 55th overall selection. The Lakers' decision to draft him was not based on his age or limited experience last year at Southern Cal, but rather on a deeper understanding of his potential and legacy.
Bronny faced a significant health scare after suffering a cardiac arrest right after arriving at USC, which made many teams hesitant to draft him. However, after being declared fit by doctors, the Lakers took the chance on him, influenced partly by the presence of his father, LeBron James, a superstar player for the NBA storied franchise.
This move underscored the importance of legacy and last names in sports, as noted by Deiondra Sanders, the eldest daughter of NFL legend Deion Sanders. She highlighted this on social media, emphasizing how powerful family names can be in the sports world.
“Bronny got drafted by the Lakers," Deiondra wrote. "I love to see it lol Y’all can’t tell me Legacies and last names don’t matter." She later posted a graphic on Instagram that said, "Don't be madd at LeBron because you can't get your son on aat FedEx with you."
ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski also weighed in, dismissing accusations of nepotism in Bronny's drafting. He pointed out that nepotism is prevalent across all levels of the NBA, from ownership to coaching, and Bronny's situation was no different. No different from the NFL with the Jones family controlling the Dallas Cowboys' front office.
The narrative of legacy and perceived nepotism is also relevant in the context of Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders' son, who is anticipated to be a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft.
Unlike Bronny, Shedeur has had a standout college career, but the shadow of his father's influence looms large. His brother, Shilo Sanders, faces a different path, with legal and health issues potentially affecting his draft prospects. However the drafting of James by the Lakers serves as a testament to the enduring influence of family legacies in sports, a phenomenon that is both celebrated and scrutinized.