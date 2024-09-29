DJ Khaled roasted for crowd surfing in Colorado-UCF pregame
The Colorado Buffaloes cruised to a dominant 48-21 victory over UCF, marking their fourth win of the season and equaling their total from last year. Deion Sanders has continued to elevate the Buffaloes' program, and the team now sits at 4-1, exceeding many expectations. The game in Orlando was filled with excitement both on and off the field, as several notable celebrities were in attendance to witness Colorado’s impressive performance.
Among the high-profile guests, DJ Khaled stood out, not just for being on the sidelines, but for joining the celebration before the game. Khaled, known for his larger-than-life personality and famous catchphrase "Another one," brought an extra layer of energy to FOX's Big Noon Kickoff festivities. He was seen hyping up the masses, dancing, and trying to crowd surf, marking yet another iconic moment for a Colorado squad that has attracted attention all season. He was roasted after the game for his antics, but it was worth it.
In addition to Khaled, NFL stars like Cam Newton, Rick Ross, and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall were also spotted on the sidelines during the game, adding to the star-studded atmosphere. Their presence in Orlando was a testament to the national attention Colorado has garnered under Sanders' leadership.
On the field, the Buffaloes executed a well-rounded performance, with their explosive offense and aggressive defense proving too much for UCF to handle. The victory reaffirmed Colorado's status as one of the most exciting teams in college football, with Coach Prime continuing to build a program that is not only winning games but also capturing the hearts of fans and celebrities alike.