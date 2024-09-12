ESPN analyst believes Colorado's hype train is headed for "disintegration"
In the second year of Deion Sanders' tenure as head coach, Colorado football is still seeking its first significant victory of the season after a disappointing 28-10 loss to Nebraska.
The Buffaloes have struggled on both sides of the ball, surrendering nearly 800 total yards over the first two games. Offensively, the team has been inconsistent, evidenced by their inability to score until the third quarter against Nebraska, where they managed only a field goal and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester.
Criticism of Sanders and the Buffaloes has intensified, particularly from ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, who expressed doubts about Sanders’ future with the program. "This thing feels like it's heading for disintegration," Finebaum said, suggesting that Sanders might eventually look to leave Colorado. Finebaum's comments underscore the perception that Sanders’ media savvy might overshadow his effectiveness as a coach, noting that there has been little improvement on the field.
Colorado’s recent form under Sanders has been troubling, losing seven of their last eight games and being outscored by an average of 10 points per game during that span. Once considered a potential dark horse for an at-large bid in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, Colorado’s early struggles have shifted the narrative. After a controversial Week 1 win over North Dakota State, the loss to Nebraska has dampened any playoff talk and raised questions about whether the team can even reach a bowl game.
Colorado needs to get back on track with a stampede against CSU
As Colorado prepares for the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State, they find themselves at a crossroads. With Sanders facing increasing scrutiny, the Buffaloes need a turnaround performance to regain momentum and restore faith in the direction of the program. The game against CSU offers an opportunity, but the path ahead remains uncertain for Sanders and his squad.