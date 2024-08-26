ESPN analyst drops interesting take about Deion Sanders' shutting out media
Deion Sanders and Colorado recently made headlines by banning Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking questions at his press conferences. CU athletics cited Keeler's critical reporting, describing it as "sustained, personal attacks" against Sanders and the Buffaloes program. Coach Prime defended his stance by asserting that he approaches media interactions with "peace and love" rather than hostility.
On ESPN’s "Get Up," analyst Paul Finebaum weighed in on Monday, expressing his disapproval of Sanders' actions. Finebaum, who has previously supported Sanders throughout his career, criticized the Hall-of-Famer for what he perceives as a pattern of behavior from his time at Jackson State to his current role at Colorado. He also emphasized his disappointment with Sanders' treatment of the media.
“He did this at Jackson State,” Finebaum said. “This is a trait of Deion Sanders. He wants to have it his way and I find him to be a bully and a hypocrite. And quite frankly, as someone who has been a fan of his throughout his entire career, even at Colorado, I am mortified by his actions.”
Sanders' contract contains a clause that allows him to speak only to "mutually agreed upon media," which excludes Keeler due to his critical reporting. Keeler has used terms like "false prophet" and "circus" to describe Sanders and the Colorado program, contributing to the conflict.
Finebaum argued that Sanders' behavior contradicts his public persona of promoting love and joy. He compared Sanders' actions to those seen in autocratic regimes, suggesting that the contract clause is an unusual and troubling aspect of Sanders' approach to media relations. His critique highlights a broader debate about the balance between a coach's media freedoms and the role of the press in holding public figures accountable.
As Colorado prepares for its season opener against North Dakota State on August 29, the hype surrounding Sanders and the Buffs continues to spark debate.