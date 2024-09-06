ESPN analyst says Coach Prime is sending the wrong message at the wrong time to media
The recent controversy between Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler has ignited widespread discussion across the sports media landscape. Several ESPN personalities, including Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum have all weighed in on the issue, which centers around Sanders and Colorado’s decision to prevent Keeler from asking questions during press conferences this season.
The ban on Keeler stems from what Sanders and the University of Colorado described as personal attacks in Keeler’s columns. Keeler had referred to Sanders as a “false prophet,” “Deposition Deion,” “Planet Prime,” and the “Bruce Lee of B.S.,” with Sanders stating that Keeler crossed a line by attacking his faith. ESPN's Mark Jones reported that Sanders felt personally targeted, prompting the ban on Keeler’s participation in press conferences.
Sanders addressed the situation indirectly during his postgame press conference following a narrow win over North Dakota State. Though his comments were restrained, Sanders used the opportunity to criticize his detractors, showing once again that he is unwilling to ignore criticism, even from members of the media.
However, Sanders has not had the final word in this ongoing dispute with the media. During the first episode of ESPN’s revamped show, "The Sports Reporters", Jeremy Schaap delivered a pointed critique of Sanders’ actions. Schaap argued that while more significant injustices exist, barring a journalist from doing his job reflects poorly on Sanders and the University. Schaap described the move as an act of censorship and weakness, noting that Sanders’ sensitivity to criticism contrasts sharply with his often blunt and unapologetic demeanor.
“When Sanders took the job, he said he would make the players he inherited quit. He said he would replace them with his own luggage. But now, suddenly, he’s figured out that words can hurt when they’re aimed at him," Schaap said. We’re living in a world in which journalism is under attack; when legitimate sources of news and information are drying up. Deion Sanders is sending the wrong message at the wrong time.
Schaap argued that Sanders has the right to refuse questions he dislikes but that preventing a journalist from even asking is a disservice to the principles of free speech and press. Schaap’s critique underscores a broader concern about the role of media in sports and the importance of maintaining open, albeit sometimes contentious, dialogue between coaches and the press.