ESPN analyst says Deion Sanders’ NFL move is inevitable, despite no interest
The possibility of Deion Sanders transitioning to the NFL, particularly as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, has become a burning topic of discussion across sports media. Colorado’s resurgence under Sanders in the 2024 season has prompted analysts like ESPN’s Ryan Clark to speculate about his coaching future, citing his unique qualities and connection to the NFL.
Clark appeared on Friday's edition of 'Get Up' and argued that Sanders could be a perfect fit for the Cowboys, especially given his history with the franchise and its owner, Jerry Jones. According to Clark, Coach Prime’s personality, NFL pedigree, and ability to communicate effectively would make him an ideal candidate for one of the league’s most high-profile coaching jobs.
“If you’re the Dallas Cowboys, and you know how the Cowboys operate...what better person to have the conversation of, ‘I can talk to Jerry Jones. I know what it’s like with that star on your helmet,’” Clark suggested. Sanders’ charisma and familiarity with the pressures of the Cowboys’ brand add to the appeal.
Despite the buzz, there is no concrete evidence that Sanders will leave Colorado for the NFL, let alone the Cowboys. His remarkable achievements at Jackson State and now in Boulder have undoubtedly boosted his coaching resume, but a jump to the professional level requires NFL teams to view him as a viable leader.
As Clark pointed out, “That ain’t really how college works... Deion doesn’t get to say, ‘Hey, give me a job in the NFL!’” While Clark believes Sanders is capable of coaching in the NFL, the opportunity must come from a team willing to trust him with their organization. Thus why a majority of the analysts are pointing toward the Cowboys.
Was Deion Sanders trolling the media over NFL hype? Time will be a storyteller
However, are the masses hearing Coach Prime's words? He has said a countless number of time how there is no desire for him to coach in the NFL, because he wants to play a role in uplifting young men. Sanders has that factor at Colorado where it would be lost coaching anywhere in the NFL.
Clark also questioned whether Sanders’ coaching style might be better suited to college football. Sanders thrives as a mentor, connecting with young athletes on and off the field, which resonates with college players who seek guidance beyond football. “These young dudes want to feel some sort of connection to their head coach,” Clark said. His ability to inspire and relate to players at a pivotal stage in their lives sets him apart in college football. In the NFL, where players focus on Xs and Os, rather than mentorship, Sanders’ impact may not translate as seamlessly.
However, Clark believes Sanders’ NFL move is inevitable, citing his growing resumé and unmatched ability to lead. The Cowboys, given their culture and Sanders’ history with the team, could be a natural fit when the time comes. For now, though, Sanders remains focused on leading Colorado, with his team in contention for the College Football Playoff. Whether or not Sanders eventually makes the leap to the NFL, his ability to ignite conversations about his potential future underscores his influence as a coach and leader.